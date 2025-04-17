Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
360 ONE WAM jumps as board mulls fundraising on 22 April

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

360 ONE WAM rallied 4.78% to Rs 990 after the company's board scheduled a meeting on 22 April 2025, to consider raising funds through preferential issue, subject to necessary/ regulatory approval.

The company will raise funds through a proposed issue of equity shares/ warrants at a determined price, by way of preferential issue, in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013 as amended subject to necessary regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

Additionally, the board will consider and approve the notice for convening a general meeting or conducting a postal ballot to obtain shareholders approval for the proposed fundraise.

 

360 ONE WAM (Formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited) is the leading financial services provider, offering specialised solutions in the fields of wealth and asset management.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.9% to Rs 276.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 192.11 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 39.3% YoY to Rs 934.34 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

