Mahindra Lifespace rises on launch of residential project in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers gained 2.86% to Rs 293.40 after announcing the launch of its new residential project, Mahindra NewHaven, in South Bengaluru.

The project, which is registered with the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), officially launched on 17th April 2025.

Mahindra NewHaven is positioned under the residential category and is designed to cater to both domestic and international markets.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is a pan-India real estate developer. It operates its business through two verticals, namely, (i) residential projects, under the 'Mahindra Lifespaces' and 'Mahindra Happinest' brands ("Residential"); and (ii) integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and Origins by Mahindra brands, respectively ("IC&IC").

 

On a consolidated basis, Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported net loss of Rs 22.49 crore in Q3 December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 49.98 crore in Q3 December 2023. Net sales rose 104.02% year-on-year to Rs 167.28 crore in Q3 December 2024.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

