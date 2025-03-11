Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 4.41%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.69%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has lost 11.05% over last one month compared to 13.86% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.35% drop in the SENSEX

63 Moons Technologies Ltd fell 4.41% today to trade at Rs 686. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.69% to quote at 36376.35. The index is down 13.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd decreased 4.2% and Ksolves India Ltd lost 4.15% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 3.06 % over last one year compared to the 0.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has lost 11.05% over last one month compared to 13.86% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.35% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1501 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33021 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1079.85 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 313.9 on 05 Jun 2024.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

