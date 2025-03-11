Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Club A, the premium fashion retail chain store operated by Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions will expand its presence by opening stores across Hyderabad and Bangalore. It houses a curated selection of renowned brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Flying Machine, and Stride.

Currently Club A, a premier destination offering a curated selection of premium fashion and accessories for customers who appreciate the finer things in life, has three stores located in 100 ft Rd. Indiranagar - Bangalore, Connaught Place Delhi, Piplod - Surat and Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport - Lucknow.

 

The indulgent brand, that pampers its clientele with a tailored shopping experience through a dedicated concierge, will expand its presence with the addition of two new locations this year. The stores will be located Himayatnagar, Hyderabad and HSR Layout, Bangalore. Club A customers can now also shop for the much-anticipated, refreshingly new Spring Summer-25 Collections from all the in-house brands.

Housing internationally acclaimed brands as well as collections from the Arvind Fashions, Stride's premium footwear, handbags and watches and labels like Cole Haan and Guess, Club A is the premium fashion destination with a high-end appeal for style-conscious customers.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

