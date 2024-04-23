Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 158.55 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 67.95% to Rs 21.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.90% to Rs 589.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 601.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 0.85% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 158.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.