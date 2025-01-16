Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 27173.55, down 2.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% rally in NIFTY and a 27.33% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27173.55, down 2.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 23317.15. The Sensex is at 77055.9, up 0.43%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 2.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21972.7, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8134 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12059 shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27194.15, down 2.15% on the day. Abbott India Ltd jumped 5.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% rally in NIFTY and a 27.33% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 45.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

