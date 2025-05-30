Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.20% to Rs 68.35 croreNet profit of Active Clothing Co rose 170.90% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.20% to Rs 68.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.87% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 296.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.3537.93 80 296.15212.35 39 OPM %10.5212.97 -9.309.85 - PBDT5.033.58 41 17.1413.18 30 PBT3.351.51 122 10.015.91 69 NP3.631.34 171 8.454.86 74
