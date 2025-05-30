Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Sales rise 80.20% to Rs 68.35 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 170.90% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.20% to Rs 68.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.87% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 296.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.3537.93 80 296.15212.35 39 OPM %10.5212.97 -9.309.85 - PBDT5.033.58 41 17.1413.18 30 PBT3.351.51 122 10.015.91 69 NP3.631.34 171 8.454.86 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BIGBLOC Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BIGBLOC Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon