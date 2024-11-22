Business Standard
Adani Green Energy Ltd Slides 8.61%

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 38.32% over last one month compared to 10.97% fall in BSE Utilities index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 8.61% today to trade at Rs 1047.75. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.75% to quote at 5511.7. The index is down 10.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd decreased 5.07% and Torrent Power Ltd lost 3.15% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 44.44 % over last one year compared to the 17.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 38.32% over last one month compared to 10.97% fall in BSE Utilities index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 98621 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 84374 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2173.65 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 910.05 on 22 Nov 2023.

 

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

