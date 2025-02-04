Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports gains as Jan'25 cargo volume rises 13% YoY

Adani Ports gains as Jan'25 cargo volume rises 13% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone added 2.09% to Rs 1,107.35 after the firm delivered highest ever monthly cargo volume of 39.9 MMT in January 2025, higher by 13% on a year on year (YoY) basis.

The growth in the cargo volumes was led by containers (up 32% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 18% YoY).

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ handled 372.2 MMT of total cargo (up 7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers (up 20% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 9% YoY).

The company's YTD Dec24 logistics rail volumes were at 0.53 million TEUs (up 9% YoY) and GPWIS was at 18.1 MMT volumes (up 12% YoY).

 

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.12% to Rs 2,520.26 crore on 15.07% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,963.55 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 23,550; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.53%

Nifty trades above 23,550; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.53%

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the December 2024 quarter

K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Budget provides fundamental shift in tax administration approach

Budget provides fundamental shift in tax administration approach

Shalby slides after reporting net loss of Rs 2 cr in Q3

Shalby slides after reporting net loss of Rs 2 cr in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon