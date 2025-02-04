Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records highest ever cargo volumes in Jan'25

Adani Ports records highest ever cargo volumes in Jan'25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) announced that during January 2025, the company handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume at 39.9 MMT (+13 YoY), led by containers (+32% YoY) and liquids and gas (+18% YoY).

YTD January 2025, Adani Ports handled 372.2 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY) and liquids and gas (+9% YoY).

YTD January 2025, logistics rail volumes was at 0.53 Mn TEUs (+9% YoY) and GPWIS was at 18.1 MMT volumes (+12% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Power Grid Corp, Cipla, HFCL, Central Bank of India

Stock Alert: Power Grid Corp, Cipla, HFCL, Central Bank of India

Nandani Creation consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Nandani Creation consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Regis Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Regis Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 11.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 11.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon