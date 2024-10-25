Business Standard
Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 10%

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

The offer received bids for 85.94 lakh shares as against 8.66 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure received 85,94,016 bids for shares as against 8,66,19,950 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (25 October 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.10 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 October 2024 and it will close on 29 October 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 440 to 463 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 32 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The public issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 5,430 crore and fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 1,250 crore.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 80 crore will be used towardscapital expenditure for purchase of construction equipments, Rs 600 crore for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and acceptances availed by the company and Rs 320 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements. The balance is for general corporate expenses.

As on 30 June 2024, total fund-based outstanding borrowings of the company stood at Rs 3,361.09 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Afcons Infrastructure on Thursday, 24 October 2024, raised Rs 1,621.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.50 crore shares at Rs 463 each to 80 anchor investors.

Afcons operates across five major infrastructure business verticals: Marine and Industrial, encompassing projects such as ports, harbours, dry docks, LNG tanks, and material handling systems; Surface transport, including highways, interchanges, mining infrastructure, and railways; Urban infrastructure, covering metro works, bridges, flyovers, and elevated corridors; Hydro and Underground, comprising dams, tunnels, and water-related projects and Oil and Gas, involving offshore and onshore projects in the oil and gas sector.

Sensex drops 663 pts, Nifty ends below 24,200; IndusInd Bank cracks 19%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 2.58%

Benchmarks decline for 4th day, Nifty ends at 24,399.40; VIX drops below 14

Bandhan Bank appoints Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO

Larsen & Toubro wins order for ITER organisation's nuclear fusion project in France

The company has a proven track record of successfully delivering a wide range of complex and challenging engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects both domestically and internationally. The company has a strong international presence across various infrastructure sectors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.59 crore and net sales of Rs 3,154.36 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

