Business Standard
Home / India News / Baba Siddique case: Police custody of nine accused extended till Oct 26

Baba Siddique case: Police custody of nine accused extended till Oct 26

Main shooter Shivkumar Gautam as well as key accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar are currently on the run. A lookout circular (LoC) has been issued against the three

Baba Siddique

Image: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday extended till October 26 the police remand of nine accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East. Nine persons, who were arrested on various dates, were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade Court) V R Patil at the end of their initial remand on Friday.  While police sought extension of remand by three days, the court extended it by one day till Saturday. The nine comprise Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).  As per police, Haryana resident Singh and Uttar Pradesh native Kashyap as well as wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam shot at Siddique, while Pune-based Pravin Lonkar's brother Shubham is allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.  He and other wanted accused had conspired to carry out the hit and supplied firearms to the shooters. Nisad, a scrap dealer from Pune, provided financial help for the operation, as per police.  Sapre is from Dombivali, while Pardhi, Thombre and Pardhi (27) are from Ambernath in Thane district. Kanoujia is a resident of Panvel in Raigad.  Main shooter Shivkumar Gautam as well as key accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar are currently on the run. A lookout circular (LoC) has been issued against the three.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Zeeshan Siddique, Ajit Pawar, NCP, Nationalist Congress Party

Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP, to contest from Bandra East

Zeeshan Siddique, Ajit Pawar, NCP, Nationalist Congress Party

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Baba siddique, Zeeshan siddique

Staying together not their nature: Zeeshan Siddique attacks Sena (UBT)

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

'Rs 1 cr to kill Bishnoi': Karni Sena announces reward to kill gangster

Baba Siddique

Killers of my father 'turned their sight on me': Baba Siddique's son

Topics : Baba Siddique Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon