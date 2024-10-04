Business Standard
Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for antihistamine Alcaftadine ophthalmic solution

Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for antihistamine Alcaftadine ophthalmic solution

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lastacaft Solution of AbbVie Inc.

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution is used to temporarily relieve itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 216 ANDA approvals (189 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, i.e. formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

 

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit increased 11.69% to Rs 134.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 120.60 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 5.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,561.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

GRSE signs contract for delivery of 5th multi-purpose vessel of 7,500 Dwt

Stock Alert: Bajaj Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial Services, Shilpa Medicare, Bank of Baroda

Akzo Nobel NV undertakes strategic review of its portfolio

Board of Cyient DLM approves acquisition of Altek Electronics Inc.

GIFT Nifty signals a flat start

The scrip fell 1.03% to currently trade at Rs 1229.35 on the BSE.

How to trade Silver as Israel mulls another attack on Iran? Key levels here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, at 82,250, Nifty down 100pts, at 25,150; IT index up

DMart share falls 4% despite strong Q2 business update; adds 377 stores

How Hibox app scammed investors of Rs 500 cr with YouTubers' help: Decoded

Will stop linking to New Zealand news if proposed new law passed: Google

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

