Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Betamethasone Valerate Foam

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Betamethasone Valerate Foam.

Betamethasone valerate foam is a medium potency topical corticosteroid indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp.

The company has a cumulative total of 213 ANDA approvals (185 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Luxiq Foam of Norvium Bioscience, LLC (Norvium).