The Company will provide comprehensive response to USFDA for the observations within the stipulated period.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted an inspection at its Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) at Panelav from 28 February 2024 to 8 March 2024. The US FDA issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations.