H.G. Infra Engineering wins NHAI road project in Andhra Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-l bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project "Access Controlled Highway of 4 Lane with Paved Shoulders from TN/AP Border (Design Chainage km 61+51) to Puttur (Design Chainage Km 81+450) of NH-716 & 6 Lane with Paved Shoulders from Mallavaram (Design Chainage Km 97+100) to Renigunta (Design Chainage Km 114+500) of NH-71 in Andhra Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O) (ChennaiTirupati Package-II)". The bid project cost is Rs 862.11 crore.
First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

