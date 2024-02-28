Anupam Rasayan incorporates subsidiary in USA

Anupam Rasayan India announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary at Delaware in United States of America (USA) named, Anupam USA LLC on 23 February 2024.

Anupam Rasayan will make a capital investment of $10,000 in Anupam USA, LLC.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 57.09% to Rs 18.41 crore on 24.62% decrease in net sales to Rs 295.52 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.04% to trade at Rs 950.20 on the BSE.

