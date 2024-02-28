Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Dreamfolks Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2024.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd surged 11.55% to Rs 405.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53023 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd spiked 8.57% to Rs 1394.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6954 shares in the past one month.

V-Guard Industries Ltd soared 5.29% to Rs 339.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41681 shares in the past one month.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd rose 4.57% to Rs 1758.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15739 shares in the past one month.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd advanced 4.11% to Rs 503.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21495 shares in the past one month.

