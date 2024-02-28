Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Dreamfolks Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2024.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Dreamfolks Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jindal Worldwide Ltd surged 11.55% to Rs 405.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53023 shares in the past one month.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd spiked 8.57% to Rs 1394.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6954 shares in the past one month.
V-Guard Industries Ltd soared 5.29% to Rs 339.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41681 shares in the past one month.
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd rose 4.57% to Rs 1758.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15739 shares in the past one month.
Dreamfolks Services Ltd advanced 4.11% to Rs 503.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21495 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dreamfolks Services forays into lifestyle services segment

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

INR Slips Modestly Ahead Of Data Deluge

BJP secures majority in Rajya Sabha elections across multiple states

Australian Dollar Slides On Softer Than Expected Inflation Data

Texmaco Rail board OKs to raise Rs 150 cr via preferential issue

Volumes jump at Jindal Stainless Ltd counter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon