Artemis Medicare Services raises Rs 330 cr via CCDs

The Company aims to increase bed capacity, introduce advanced speciality services, and enhance patient care to bridge demand-supply gaps and bolster its presence in Delhi NCR. Leveraging brownfield and greenfield opportunities, it aims to expedite growth and extend services to all sections of society in the coming years.

The investment will help the Company improve healthcare accessibility and quality by supporting its growth plans in bed capacity, introducing newer medical treatment specialities, and establishing cardiac care centers in Tier 2 and 3 cities. It aims to foster job creation and professional development in the medical field, particularly among women, driving a sector-wide shift towards more affordable and high-quality healthcare solutions in areas where they are needed most.

Artemis Medicare Services has completed the fund raise of Rs 330 crore in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) as part of the definitive agreements signed with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.