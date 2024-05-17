Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 685.24 points or 1.28% at 54200.37 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 12.44%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 6.49%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.7%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.71%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 0.29%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.27%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (down 1.6%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.82%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 137.56 or 0.19% at 73526.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.75 points or 0.2% at 22359.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.89 points or 0.48% at 47163.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.2 points or 0.58% at 14408.89.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1032 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

