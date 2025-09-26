Friday, September 26, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashiana Housing reappoints Vishal Gupta as MD

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Ashiana Housing said that its board has approved the reappointment of Vishal Gupta as managing director (MD) of the company for a further period of three years.

Vishal Gupta, a commerce graduate with an MBA from Fore School of Management, has been with the company for 28 years, contributing to finance, project execution, and administration. In recognition of his experience and role in the companys growth, shareholders approved his reappointment as MD for three years from 1 April 2025 at the AGM held on 25 September 2025.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 5.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 138% to Rs 292.81 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 123.03 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Ashiana Housing fell 1.60% to Rs 298.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

