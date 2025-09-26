Friday, September 26, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pharma stocks tumble as Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded drug imports

Pharma stocks tumble as Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded drug imports

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Pharma stocks crash after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented drugs from October 1 unless manufacturers begin setting up plants in the U.S.

The Nifty Pharma index slumps 1.64% to 21,617.25. The index is down 4.71% in five consecutive sessions.

Natco Pharma (down 3.42%) and Laurus Labs (down 3.32%) leading the fall, followed by Abbott India (down 2.63%), Gland Pharma (down 2.56%), Ajanta Pharma (down 2.46%) and Divis Laboratories (down 2.41%). Losses were also seen in Biocon (down 2.39%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.18%), Mankind Pharma (down 2.05%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.78%) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.6%). Meanwhile, Alkem Laboratories (down 1.52%), Lupin (down 1.12%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.07%) and Ipca Laboratories (down 1%) also slipped, along with Granules India (down 0.97%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.72%), Cipla (down 0.63%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.18%) slumped.

 

While branded and patented drugs face steep levies, generic formulations have been spared. This exemption comes as a relief for Indian pharma generic majors, which rely heavily on U.S. exports of low-cost generics.

The White House framed the move as part of a broader push to onshore critical supply chains, calling it a "common sense policy." Trump has hinted that levies could rise as high as 200% if companies fail to localize manufacturing within the given timeline.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solutions secures major manpower supply contract from HAL

ITCONS E-Solutions secures major manpower supply contract from HAL

Barometers drift lower; breath weak

Barometers drift lower; breath weak

Solarium Green Energy gains on securing Rs 4-cr rooftop solar project from NTPC NVVN

Solarium Green Energy gains on securing Rs 4-cr rooftop solar project from NTPC NVVN

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Slides 4.17%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.85%

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Slides 4.17%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.85%

Rites Ltd Spikes 5.72%

Rites Ltd Spikes 5.72%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon