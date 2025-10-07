Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian stocks end mixed, Nikkei hits new peak

Asian stocks end mixed, Nikkei hits new peak

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on and the French political turmoil deepened.

Trading volumes were thin as many regional markets, including China, Hong Kong and South Korea remained closed for holidays.

Japanese markets gave up early gains to end on a flat note as the yield on Japan's 30-year government bond rose to a record high and 10-year yields marked fresh 17-year peaks amid bets on a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.

Meanwhile, investors cheered data that showed Japanese household spending rose at a faster pace than expected in August.

 

The Nikkei average hit a new peak before giving up all gains to end little changed at 47,950.88. The broader Topix index also ended on a flat note at 3,227.91.

Tech shares followed their U.S. peers high, with Advantest rising 0.6 percent and SoftBank Group adding 1.1 percent.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

