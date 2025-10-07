CAMS Group announces launch of ConsenPro by Think360.ai

An advance AI platform to help enterprises comply with India's new DPDP Act
Think360.ai, a full-stack data science and AI solutions company and part of the CAMS Group, today announced the launch of ConsenPro, an advanced platform that enables enterprises to seamlessly comply with India's new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act while empowering individuals to make informed choices on how, when, and where their personal data is shared. While ConsenPro is purpose-built to address the complex consent and compliance needs of the BFSI sector, its scalable and domain-agnostic architecture makes it equally relevant for any enterprise handling personal data across diverse customer journeys.
With ConsenPro, we are bringing clarity and control back to India's digital data ecosystem, said Amit Das, CEO & Co-founder, Think360.ai. For enterprises, this is an opportunity to turn compliance into a competitive advantage. For consumers, it's about trust and transparency - the cornerstones of a digitally inclusive future.
Think360's innovation in DPDP compliance reinforces the CAMS Group's commitment to shaping safe, secure, and responsible digital finance and data ecosystems, added Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content