Atul Auto jumps as reports 7% YoY increase in May'25 sales

Atul Auto jumps as reports 7% YoY increase in May'25 sales

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Atul Auto added 1.60% to Rs 491.45 after the company reported 7.34% increase in total sales to 2,502 units in May 2025 as against 2,331 units sold in May 2024.

The companys domestic sales jumped 12.24% to 2,357 units in May 2025, compared to 2,100 units posted in May 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 34.14% to Rs 7.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, total revenue from operations grew by 31.74% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 210.98 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

