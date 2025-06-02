Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Reliance Power Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd spiked 11.17% to Rs 8855 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd soared 10.07% to Rs 203.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69764 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra surged 6.93% to Rs 57.73. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd rose 6.09% to Rs 61.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 375.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 158.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd advanced 5.94% to Rs 418.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

