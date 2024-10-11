Business Standard
Aurionpro secured digital banking transformation contract from Saudi Arabia-based bank

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions said that it has bagged a multi-million dollar deal in the digital banking transformation space with a leading bank in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian bank has chosen Aurionpro's next-generation cash management and transaction banking platform, to deliver a seamless and contextual customer experience to its corporate clients.

As a strategic partner, Aurionpro will collaborate with the bank to enhance their corporate business offerings.

iCashpro+, Aurionpros cash management and transaction banking platform, is equipped with advanced features such as AI-powered cash flow forecasting, virtual accounts, liquidity management, and receivables management. These advanced capabilities are designed to improve operational efficiency while delivering a superior customer experience.

 

Ashish Rai, CEO of Aurionpro, said: We are thrilled to announce this win that extends Aurionpro's reach in the strategic Saudi Arabian market and further solidifies our position as the partner of choice for leading banks and financial institutions in the Middle East.

With iCashpro+, the bank will gain access to one of the most advanced platforms in the market that includes AI-driven automation to offer a superior experience to its corporate clients.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 13.02% to Rs 44.60 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 39.46 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.97% to Rs 261.62 crore as compared with Rs 246.87 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The scrip had advanced 3.09% to end at Rs 1740.30 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

