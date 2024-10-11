Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Noel's appointment as Tata Trusts' chair signals continuity, BAU: Analysts

Noel's appointment as Tata Trusts' chair signals continuity, BAU: Analysts

Noel is the half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, and was already a key trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust

Noel Tata

Noel Tata

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It will be business as usual (BAU) for Tata group stocks post Noel Naval Tata’s appointment as the chair of Tata Trusts’, said analysts. The development, they said, will signal continuity. For the markets, it will be a confidence booster as a family member and someone from the ‘Tata’ fold is back at the helm after the passing of Ratan Tata.

On Friday, Noel Tata, was unanimously elected as the chairman of Tata Trusts following the passing of Ratan Tata earlier this week. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of the other Tata group companies. 

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Noel is the half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, and was already a key trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Post the appointment, Noel will lead the trusts that hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons. 66 per cent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts that support education, health, livelihood generation, and art and culture.

Back in 1991, according to Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, Ratan Tata had to stamp his presence when he took over from J.R.D Tata and set the house in order, but things are different now, as all businesses are streamlined and are doing well.

“I don’t think anything much will change. Tata group is a perfect example of institutionalisation. The quality of leader should be such that even if the leader is not there, the institution carries on. That’s what Tata’s have built over the years. That said, every person is different, and so is his/her leadership style. Knowing the Tata legacy, not much change is expected. Noel Tata has also not been in this role before. To that extent, we need to wait-and-watch,” Baliga said.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tech Alert: This largecap auto stock is testing its key DMA after 17 months

With his son Neville by his side, Noel Tata, 67, was the face of the Tata family at Ratan Tata's funeral on Thursday. As India's top leaders and business tycoons paid homage to the titan, Noel, known for establishing the retail giant Trent, maintaine

Noel Tata likely appointed as Tata Trusts Chair; Group stocks trade mixed

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

Heubach Colorants extends rally on Quant MF stake buy; soars 25% in 6 days

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Raghav Productivity jumps 9% as board to meet on Oct 18 to mull bonus issue

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

JSW Infrastructure surges 4% on allotting commercial paper of Rs 1,000 cr


At the bourses, meanwhile, Tata group stocks traded mixed post the development. While TCS lost around 2 per cent, reacting mostly to its September 2024 quarter (Q2-FY25) numbers announced a day earlier, Tata Elxsi lost nearly 1 per cent in intra-day deals on Friday.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Communications and Titan were some of the other group stocks that gained up to 1 per cent. Tata Chemicals, Trent, Tata Investment Corporation, however, gained between 2 per cent and 3 per cent during the intra-day deals on the BSE, showed data.


“I don’t think the head of Tata Son’s or Tata Trusts’ will interfere in the day-to-day working of Tata group companies. Ratan Tata, too, did not interfere during his tenure. Noel Tata is unique and has a lot of business acumen. This is evident from the recent business forays of Trent (where Noel was elevated to the post of chairman in 2014) into lab-grown diamonds. The move into lab-grown diamonds can give a tough competition to the other jewelers that are into original diamonds. All this speaks volumes about his leadership and vision,” said A K Prabhakar, an independent market analyst.

Also Read

Noel Tata

Noel Tata elected chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata's passing

tata sons tata house

Noel Tata's three children to be on five Tata Trusts' board seats

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts; Trent up over 2% as Noel Tata to head Tata Trusts

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Usha Martin zooms 18% after over 10% equity change hands; up 27% in 2 days

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty's board approves proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 cr

Topics : noel tata Ratan Tata Tata group Tata Sons Limited Tata Sons Ratan Tata Tata Sons shareholding Trent Ltd Trent Tata Trusts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon