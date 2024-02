Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma has received an order from New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for late filing of Opioid Products Excise tax returns in NY State of USA. The order has no financial impact on the Company and the penalty is limited to the extent of $ 3,497.08 apart from Tax and interest amounts due.