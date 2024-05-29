Australia Market tumbles 1.3% as inflation spikes

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 101.08 points, or 1.3%, to 7,665.63. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 99.18 points, or 1.23%, to 7,935.68.
All 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Consumer staples sector was bottom performer, down 2.08%, followed by industrials (down 1.87%), financial (down 1.74%), consumer discretionary (down 1.46%), and A-REIT (down 1.25%) sectors.
The best-performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were FISHER & PAYKEL Healthcare and ALUMINA, up 3.69% and 3.45% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS and RAMELIUS RESOURCES, down 9.30% and 7.28% respectively.
Among individual stocks, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (up 3.7 per cent) was the strongest performer of the day after predicting its net profit will jump to between NZ$310 million (A$287 million) and NZ$360 million for FY25 after it fell 56% to NZ$132.6 million in the year to March 2024, due to some one-off factors such as falling land values, tax changes and a recall of some Airvo humidifier devices.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Construction Work Slumps 2.9% In Q1- The value of total construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9% on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$64.032 billion. Individually, building work was down 3.7% on quarter, while residential work fell 1.2%, non-residential work dropped 7% and engineering work sank 2.1%. On a yearly basis, overall construction work was up 1.8%.
Australia Inflation Rises 3.6% In April- Australia's consumer price inflation rose unexpectedly in April driven by food and housing costs, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index climbed 3.6% year-on-year, faster than the 3.5% increase in March. Housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcohol and tobacco and transport prices contributed the most to the April inflation. The monthly CPI indicator excluding volatile items and holiday travel remained unchanged at 4.1% in April.
