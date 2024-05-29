Board of Jubilant Pharmova approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 29 May 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Jubilant Pharmova at its meeting held on 29 May 2024 has accepted the resignation of Jinang Pratap Parekh (DIN:10366075), as Director of the Company with effect from 31 May 2024. The Board also approved the appointment of Dr. Arul Ramakrishan (DIN: 08236356) as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from 01 June 2024.