Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Jubilant Pharmova approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 May 2024
The Board of Jubilant Pharmova at its meeting held on 29 May 2024 has accepted the resignation of Jinang Pratap Parekh (DIN:10366075), as Director of the Company with effect from 31 May 2024. The Board also approved the appointment of Dr. Arul Ramakrishan (DIN: 08236356) as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from 01 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon