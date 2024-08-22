AWFIS launches new premium workspaces in Bengaluru

Located as Awfis Mantri Commerce and Awfis Vista PixelAWFIS announced the launch of two new centres at Mantri Commerce and Vista Pixel in Bengaluru. The centres offer 39,000 sq. ft. and 27,846 sq. ft. built-up areas respectively, expanding Awfis' extensive footprint and providing premium workspace solutions in prime locations.
Strategically situated in key areas, Awfis Mantri Commerce is in BTM Layout, while Awfis Vista Pixel is in North Bengaluru. Both centres provide excellent connectivity to major business districts and are conveniently close to malls, entertainment hubs, and social infrastructure. Upcoming metro lines are set to further enhance accessibility, with the yellow line at Mantri Commerce expected by 2025 and the blue line at Vista Pixel anticipated by 2026.
Designed for the modern professional, both centres display contemporary architecture and state-of-the-art amenities. Awfis Vista Pixel stands out with its stunning glass fade, providing abundant natural light and breathtaking views, while Mantri Commerce, a Grade A building, meets the highest safety standards and offers a rooftop recreation area. In addition, both centres offer advanced technology and facility management services, ensuring seamless and efficient business operations.
