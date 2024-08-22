Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Commodities index rising 62.02 points or 0.82% at 7618.51 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (up 7.76%), Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (up 5.98%),BASF India Ltd (up 5.35%),Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (up 4.9%),Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (up 4.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 4.64%), Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd (up 4.43%), National Fertilizer Ltd (up 4.1%), KIOCL Ltd (up 3.94%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.72%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 2.88%), Shiva Cement Ltd (down 1.66%), and GHCL Ltd (down 1.65%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 274.69 or 0.5% at 55611.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 78.51 points or 0.47% at 16646.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.15 points or 0.25% at 24832.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 203.01 points or 0.25% at 81108.31.

On BSE,2266 shares were trading in green, 860 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

