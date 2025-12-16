Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B Sairam takes charge as Coal India CMD

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

With effect from 15 December 2025

B Sairam took over as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India (CIL) effective 15 December 2025. He succeeds Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, who held the interim charge as Chairman, from 1 November 2025, after the superannuation of Mr. P M Prasad on 31 October.

Sairam headed Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) as its CMD, a coal producing subsidiary of CIL, prior to assuming the top chair of the public sector Maharatna coal mining behemoth.

