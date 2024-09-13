Bajaj Electricals allots 44,375 equity shares under ESOP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Bajaj Electricals has allotted 44,375 equity shares of Rs.2 each, fully paid-up, in favour of 14 Employees who had been granted stock options under the Company's 'Employee Stock Option Plan- 2015. Post this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company shall comprise of 11,52,77,328 equity shares of Rs.2 each fully paid-up amounting to Rs. 23,05,54,656/-.