Hazoor Multi Projects wins NHAI contract worth Rs 17.94 cr

Hazoor Multi Projects has received a letter of acceptance from National Highways Authority of India for acting as user fee collection agency for Bogalur fee plaza at Km. 98.129 for the section Madurai- Paramakudi Ramanathapuram from km.55.000 to km.120.484 (2 lane/ 4 lane) of NH-9 in the state of Tamil Nadu & and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The value of awarded project is Rs.17.94 crore.