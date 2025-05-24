Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 2752.38 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 24.28% to Rs 368.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 486.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 2752.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2681.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.47% to Rs 1654.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1471.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 10446.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9368.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2752.382681.92 3 10446.959368.87 12 OPM %22.2925.40 -23.5224.07 - PBDT663.38820.99 -19 2868.052591.72 11 PBT485.15646.84 -25 2187.391941.00 13 NP368.55486.75 -24 1654.961471.49 12
