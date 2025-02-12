Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 1.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22573.9, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67446 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.38 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2648.7, down 0.43% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's oil demand set to grow by 300000 barrels per day in both 2025 and 2026

India's oil demand set to grow by 300000 barrels per day in both 2025 and 2026

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Precot consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Precot consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 65.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 65.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon