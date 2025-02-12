Balurghat Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 23.05 croreNet profit of Balurghat Technologies remain constant at Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 23.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales23.0520.26 14 OPM %3.734.39 -PBDT0.680.70 -3 PBT0.600.60 0 NP0.430.43 0
