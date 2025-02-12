Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balurghat Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Balurghat Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 23.05 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies remain constant at Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 23.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales23.0520.26 14 OPM %3.734.39 -PBDT0.680.70 -3 PBT0.600.60 0 NP0.430.43 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 30.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 30.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 22.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 22.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Skyline Millars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Skyline Millars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon