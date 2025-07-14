Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML gains as board to mull stock split proposal on July 21

BEML gains as board to mull stock split proposal on July 21

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

BEML rallied 3.79% to Rs 4,593.60 after the company announced a board meeting scheduled for Monday, 21st July 2025, to consider a proposal for the sub-division/split of its equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the board will discuss the stock split in accordance with Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further details regarding the split ratio and record date are expected to be announced following the boards approval.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 11th July 2025, after market hours.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals, viz., defense & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Wockhardt climbs on exiting US generics to refocus on innovation

Wockhardt climbs on exiting US generics to refocus on innovation

Aditya Birla Money ends lower after Q1 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Aditya Birla Money ends lower after Q1 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 15 cr

INR depreciates to 3-week low near 86 per dollar mark

INR depreciates to 3-week low near 86 per dollar mark

Benchmarks slide for 4th day, Nifty holds 25,000

Benchmarks slide for 4th day, Nifty holds 25,000

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon