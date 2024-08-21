Business Standard
BEML signs MoU with Indian Navy for strengthening indigenous marine engineering capabilities

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
BEML has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy.
This landmark agreement is a pivotal step in enhancing bilateral cooperation for the Indigenous Design, Development, Manufacture, Testing, and Product Support of critical Marine Equipment and systems. Aligned with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the partnership aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence production and minimize reliance on foreign imports.
The equipment covered under this MoU will leverage BEML's inherent strengths in heavy engineering, structural fabrication, hydraulics, diesel engines, manufacturing, testing, and R&D to bolster India's maritime assets. BEML is committed to providing cost-effective, reliable, and enduring solutions to the Indian Navy, in alignment with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
The collaboration between BEML and the Indian Navy is set to significantly enhance indigenous marine engineering capabilities, ensuring that both current and future naval projects are equipped with state-of-the-art, domestically produced technology. This strategic alliance is focused on meeting immediate operational requirements while also fortifying long-term defence infrastructure.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

