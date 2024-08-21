Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of GE Power India approves change in Managing Director

Board of GE Power India approves change in Managing Director

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 August 2024
The Board of GE Power India at its meeting held on 21 August 2024 has accepted the resignation of Prashant Jain (DIN 06828019) from the position of Managing Director with effect from close of business hours of 31 August 2024.
The Board has appointed Puneet Bhatla (DIN 09536236) as Additional Director & Managing Director from 01 September 2024 to 30 June 2027, subject to the approval of members.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India's bid for Future's insurance JV stakes gets CoC nod

Decathlon

French retailer Decathlon to invest around Rs 900 cr in India in 5 years

Rice, Rice exports, Storage

India permits export of 200k tonne of non-basmati white rice to Malaysia

Cars

Drive less, pay less: Why 'Pay as You Drive' insurance may be right for you

Doctor Protest, AIIMS Protest, Protest

Aiims asks docs to resume duties, forms panels to conduct security audits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon