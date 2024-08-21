Business Standard
L&T Technology Services announces new contract with Thales

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
To resell the Thales Sentinel platform to LTTS customers
Thales, a leading global technology and security provider, has announced a new contract with global engineering and R&D firm L&T Technology Services. This partnership will bring Thales's software monetization platform, Thales Sentinel, to LTTS' customer base, especially in the High-tech, Sustainability and Mobility segments.
With over two decades of experience in deploying intelligent digital solutions, LTTS leads in optimizing enterprise operations and pioneering platforms in AI, Mobility, Sustainability, and Hi-Tech. LTTS' advanced AI offerings in next-gen mobility and smart networks are pivotal in building robust digital infrastructures, enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Now with the Thales Sentinel software licensing and entitlement platform, LTTS will enable its customers to monetize its software solutions by harnessing recurring revenue business models including agile subscriptions and flexible usage-based pricing models.
Under the new contract, LTTS will resell the Thales Sentinel platform to its customer base and group affiliates globally across diverse sectors, including transportation, medical, high-tech, telecom, and financial services.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

