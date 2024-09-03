Bharat Forge announces cessation of director

With effect from 03 September 2024

Bharat Forge announced that Prataprao G Pawar (DIN: 00018985), Lalita D. Gupte (DIN: 00043559), P.H Ravikumar (DIN: 00280010) and Vimal Bhandari (DIN: 00001318) ceased to be the Independent Directors of the Company upon completion of their second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from the closure of business hours on 03 September 2024.