SignatureGlobal India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SignatureGlobal India Ltd tumbled 5.82% to Rs 1410.35 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 56.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57209 shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd crashed 4.03% to Rs 226.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost 3.49% to Rs 137. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd slipped 2.98% to Rs 1450. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5468 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd corrected 2.73% to Rs 1042.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

