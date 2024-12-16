Bharat Global Developers completes Rs 300-cr FCC project for Reliance Industries

Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) has successfully completed the Rs 300 crore Fluidized Catalytic Cracker (FCC) project for Reliance Industries.
The FCC unit, which is a pivotal component of Reliance Industries' refinery operations, was designed and constructed to meet the highest operational and environmental standards. The project highlights BGDL's engineering excellence and ability to execute complex industrial infrastructure projects seamlessly, aligning with global best practices.
