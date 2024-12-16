Business Standard
Bharat Global Developers completes Rs 300-cr FCC project for Reliance Industries

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) has successfully completed the Rs 300 crore Fluidized Catalytic Cracker (FCC) project for Reliance Industries.

The FCC unit, which is a pivotal component of Reliance Industries' refinery operations, was designed and constructed to meet the highest operational and environmental standards. The project highlights BGDL's engineering excellence and ability to execute complex industrial infrastructure projects seamlessly, aligning with global best practices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

