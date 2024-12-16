Business Standard
Mastek achieves AWS WellArchitected Partner Status

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Mastek has announced it has achieved the AWS WellArchitected Partner Status. This partnership status reinforces Mastek's ongoing commitment to deliver optimal business outcomes for its clients by optimizing AWS architectures for efficiency, scalability, resilience, and cost savings.

The AWS Well-Architected Framework provides essential guidance for building secure, highperforming, and efficient cloud systems. It helps cloud architects evaluate their designs against five key pillars: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, Cost Optimization, and Sustainability. By leveraging this framework, Mastek empowers clients to assess their cloud environments, make informed decisions that drive innovation in today's dynamic digital landscape.

With extensive experience in cloud-native development, Mastek supports clients through every phase of their cloud journeyfrom strategy and design to architecture implementation, migration, and ongoing optimization. Mastek is focused on advancing its AWS capabilities, emphasizing the AWS Well-Architected Framework, Cloud Modernization, and Generative AI services allowing clients to adopt solutions that scale and evolve with their business needs.

 

This partnership status further accelerates Mastek's ability to deliver transformative, cloud-native solutions across industries such as healthcare, retail, and the public sector, where robust and reliable cloud infrastructure is increasingly critical to managing workloads effectively.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

