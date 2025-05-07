Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Seats hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Bharat Seats hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Bharat Seats hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 90.60 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 41.01% to Rs 11.38 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 8.07 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rallied 41.28% to Rs 392.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 278.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 15.13 crore in Q4 FY25, up 48.82% as against Rs 10.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased by 41.05% YoY to Rs 379.06 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 331.52 crore (up 45% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 14.19 crore (up 22.96% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.09 crore (up 20.11% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 30.53% to Rs 32.70 crore on 20.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1288.82 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Bharat Seats manufactures complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Welspun Living Ltd counter

FMCG shares slide

FMCG shares slide

Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 20.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 20.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon