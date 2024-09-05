Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum in Assam and Northeast

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Bharti Airtel has completed the deployment of the additional spectrum it acquired in July 2024. The deployment of additional 5 MHz on the 1800 band in Assam and additional 5 Mhz on the 2100 band in Assam & Northeast each will give a boost to Airtel's 5G/4G network capacities which, in turn, will improve and enhance data speeds and provide significantly better coverage inside homes and buildings both in urban and rural areas.