Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum in Assam and Northeast

Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum in Assam and Northeast

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has completed the deployment of the additional spectrum it acquired in July 2024. The deployment of additional 5 MHz on the 1800 band in Assam and additional 5 Mhz on the 2100 band in Assam & Northeast each will give a boost to Airtel's 5G/4G network capacities which, in turn, will improve and enhance data speeds and provide significantly better coverage inside homes and buildings both in urban and rural areas.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

