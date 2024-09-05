Business Standard
Alkem Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6295, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.23% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6295, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25182.65. The Sensex is at 82274.5, down 0.09%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 18.26% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23184.4, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.65 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6309.05, up 1.17% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 72.23% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 35.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

